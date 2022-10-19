Southern Home Elevators Offers Vertical Lifts in Daytona Beach and Kissimmee, Florida

St. Augustine, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2022 --Vertical lifts are quite a in use these days. The utility of these lifts extends from warehouses to hospitals, amusement parks to airports, and hotels to housing societies. Contemporary vertical lifts are engineered to facilitate movement in multi-storied buildings without fuss. Many businesses prefer vertical lifts for transporting goods from the ground to higher floors.



Southern Home Elevators is a premier company that offers cost-effective and dependable vertical lifts for residential, commercial, healthcare, and industrial applications. The vertical lifts they supply are designed and developed with state-of-the-art technology to keep passengers safe, secure, and comfortable. Users can have complete control over the direction and speed of the elevator, as well as easy access to diagnostic displays.



The mechanism of vertical lifts in Daytona Beach and Kissimmee, Florida is smooth and noiseless, reducing stress on occupants and providing safety. Since these lifts are battery-powered, the user will not worry about a power outage. No electrical wiring is necessary, and with proper maintenance, these lifts will be efficient for years.



Other than for commercial purposes, these lifts are used in high-rise residential buildings to facilitate the easy movement of residents, especially senior citizens and disabled people. These lifts are so popular because they are more energy efficient than the older manual models. According to a study, compared to a manual elevator, one that is automatic can cut costs by about 25%.



Southern Home Elevators has equipped its lifts with a diagnostic system that monitors performance, predicts and avoids problems, and maximizes energy efficiency. The special safety features of the lifts can even detect a problem before it occurs and temporarily hold or stop the lift.



ADA-compliant and capable of lifting as high as 14 feet, this safe and versatile option is designed to help caretakers, hospitals, and homebound individuals keep up with their mobility needs. Made with aluminum, these lifts are both lightweight and corrosion-resistant, making them perfect for use inside and outside.



About Southern Home Elevators

Southern Home Elevators is a leading company offering shaftless home elevators that can be installed on any load-bearing wall in residential or commercial structures. The professionals at Southern Home Elevators can design and install different types of platform lifts that match the customer's and the building's specifications.