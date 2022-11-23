Southern Home Elevators Specializes in Wheelchair Platform Lifts in Dayton Beach and Kissimmee, Florida

St. Augustine, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2022 --Wheelchair platform lifts are highly popular in the US and are used to help people with mobility problems get into their cars and out of them again. Contemporary wheelchair platform lifts are designed to provide convenience, easy installation, and easy maintenance. From the elderly to the disabled, they are accessible and convenient for all.



Modern wheelchair platform lifts come in various sizes, colors, and models to fit every application. Customers can select manually operated or fully automated platform lifts depending on their requirements and budget. Additionally, there are different seat types to accommodate either manual or power wheelchairs. Wheelchair platform lifts in Daytona Beach and Kissimmee, Florida, are available from Southern Home Elevators. These lifts feature a pair of strong, reliable handrails, smooth-running wheels to facilitate boarding and exiting, as well as locks and support rails to ensure safety and stability during transit



The wheelchair platform lift attaches to the front of the car using an adjustable arm that can be positioned at any angle. The chair is then raised by hand until it reaches its highest position when it automatically lowers back down again. The chair has a safety feature that prevents it from being raised too high so as not to cause injury to anyone standing on the ground below.



Wheelchair lifts are also widely used in hospitals and nursing homes, allowing patients who might otherwise have trouble getting up the stairs to enter their rooms safely and easily. With this type of lift, one needs to push a button, wait a few moments, and the wheelchair is lowered to the desired level.



Southern Home Elevators, as a leading company, offers a range of wheelchair lifts and elevator chairlifts for transporting disabled people and others who have trouble climbing stairs in residential and commercial applications. When installing one of these lifts in a home, they will do everything they can to get it installed safely and properly.



About Southern Home Elevators

Southern Home Elevators is a leading company offering shaftless home elevators that can be installed on any load-bearing wall in residential or commercial structures. The professionals at Southern Home Elevators can design and install different platform lifts that match the customer's and the building's specifications.