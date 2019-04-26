Southern Palms Landscaping Introduces New Sprinkler Systems in Lake Worth and Pompano Beach, Florida

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2019 --Underground sprinkler systems have been a beneficial option among homes that are ever-concerned with water preservation, water restriction, and increasing the value of their property through eye-catching and enhanced landscapes. Since most of these properties are on metered water, sensible use of water is strongly advised. Low maintenance plants and ground cover are also precisely chosen. With sprinklers, one's lawn can stay lush and green by receiving an adequate amount of water.



Southern Palms Landscaping is a company that has been repairing and installing commercial irrigation systems in Broward and Palm Beach counties for over 20 years and counting. Over the years, the company has earned a good place through referrals from satisfied clients and are the perfect choice for looking for sprinkler systems in Lake Worth and Pompano Beach Florida.



Water usage can be expensive, so efficiency is the key. The commercial sprinkler system that they offer and install is truly state-of-the-art when it comes to efficient water usage. The system is specially designed to respond to the irrigation needs of the homeowners.



A standard sprinkling system has the following parts that include controllers, valves and sprinklers. The controller acts as the brain of the system, controlling water usage. The valves help release the water, while the sprinklers distribute the water to the lawn and all areas of the garden.



Having a sprinkler system is indeed a great advantage. It helps save time, water, and plants, and indeed, is an excellent financial investment. The professionals at Southern Palms Landscaping work on sprinkler systems and irrigation systems. They are also experts at handling residential projects.



With over 20 years of collective experience, they have been able to develop long-lasting relationships, and their satisfied clients recommend the service to their family members and friends.



About Southern Palms Landscaping

Southern Palms Landscaping has earned its reputation as one of the leading landscaping companies in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Pompano Beach, Lake Worth, and Delray Beach, Florida, just to name a few areas they serve.