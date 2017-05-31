Southern Safety Automotive Service Partners with BizIQ

Grandview, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2017 --Southern Safety Automotive Service, an automotive service provider with over 60 years in business, announced today that it has entered into a business partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing company based in Phoenix, Arizona, and serving small business clients throughout the United States and Canada.



Southern Safety Automotive Service looks to improve its overall marketing approach and enhance its reputation with help from BizIQ's team of qualified professionals, who have considerable experience working with similar clients in the automotive industry. When developing a marketing campaign for a company like Southern Safety Automotive Service, BizIQ puts the bulk of its resources into creating a new company website and putting together blog posts, press releases and other materials in an effort to boost the client's ranking in local Google search results. Search engine optimization (SEO) plays a key role in BizIQ's approach.



On the new site for Southern Safety Automotive Service, all content will be written by trained copywriters with an understanding of complete auto repair in Grandview, MO. This content will be geared toward providing informative, relevant and timely reading material to current and prospective customers of the auto repair shop who are eager to learn more about various aspects of the automotive repair industry.



"As experienced mechanics who prioritize ongoing education and maintaining a reputation for providing outstanding workmanship and customer service, our team is very excited to begin working with BizIQ to better develop our online presence," said George Rotert, owner of Southern Safety Automotive Service. "We believe their expertise will be instrumental in helping our business continue to grow and attract new customers, and we're looking forward to seeing the initial results of this marketing campaign."



About Southern Safety Automotive Service

Southern Safety Automotive Service was founded in 1956 and specializes in providing complete automotive repair and maintenance services to drivers in Grandview and the surrounding areas. Its team is made up exclusively of ASE-certified technicians who are prepared to work on both domestic and foreign vehicles. The shop's services include engine, brake, suspension, clutch, heating and air conditioning repairs, as well as routine automotive maintenance.



For more information, please visit http://southernsafetyautomotive.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.