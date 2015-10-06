Southwest Beverages - Tucson, Arizona Launches Web and Blog Sites Featuring Gourmet Flavored Coffee and Hot Chocolate

Tuscon, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2015 --Robert Jenkins is pleased to announce the creation and launch of the company website venture, http://www.SouthwestBeverages.com. The website offers a unique new type of gourmet flavored coffee and hot chocolate dry mixed beverages that come in traditional and gourmet flavors. The Sippity® hot chocolate and Kemosabe® coffee beverages are available for sale online, for use in fundraising, and for wholesale and retail accounts. Jenkins was inspired to start his business after working in the beverage industry for over thirty years as a senior level financial executive for Snapple, Canada Dry, Dr Pepper, and Cadbury Beverages. He decided to create and market his own line of gourmet flavored hot chocolate and coffee dry mixed beverages that would appeal to people of all ages by offering them a better quality product at a fairer price.



There are many excellent hot chocolate and flavored coffee dry mixed beverages offered on the website, SouthwestBeverages.com. Sippity® hot chocolate is offered in traditional chocolate and chocolate marshmallow flavors as well as gourmet flavors like pumpkin spice, chocolate peppermint, chocolate raspberry, and chocolate cinnamon. There is also a line of Kemosabe® instant gourmet flavored coffee dry mixed beverages offered in mocha, chocolate cinnamon, chocolate hazelnut, crème butterscotch, chocolate Irish cream, and French vanilla. In addition, the website offers Sippity Lite® hot chocolate and Kemosabe Lite® gourmet flavored coffee products which give the consumer the same great taste and range of flavors as their sugar based products, but with less than two grams of sugar per serving. All beverages are delicious and can be consumed as a hot beverage, over ice in the summer, or as a dessert in the evening year-round. Jenkins hopes to launch chocolate strawberry hot chocolate just in time for Valentine's Day 2016 and a line of Sippity® and Kemosabe® clothing by Thanksgiving 2015.



Providing better quality products at fairer prices is part of the mission of Southwest beverages and is reflective in the products offered on their website, SouthwestBeverages.com. In taste tests involving several thousand people, 99.9% of consumers reacted with "WOW!" after they tasted both the coffee and the hot chocolate products; approximately 20% said they preferred Kemosabe® coffee over the leading coffee brands; approximately 20% said they would consume the hot chocolate as an after dinner dessert year-round and the vast majority of people chose Sippity® hot cocoa mix over the industries four major competitors.



All products are available in either single serve packets or envelopes and packaged for on and off premise consumption. Each single serve packet contains approximately two and one-half times the content of the majority of its competitors and is offered at fairer prices. All products are easily dissolvable in eight ounces of hot water and have been scientifically designed and uniquely blended to contain all the ingredients necessary to provide the consumer with the ultimate hot beverage experience. All product ingredients are premium quality selected from the best American suppliers. All flavors are 100% gluten and 99.9% caffeine free. All products are easily microwavable.



When Jenkins designed the Sippity® and Sippity Lite® hot chocolate brand, he wanted a brand that would be interactive with its customers. Customers are encouraged to submit their photographs of themselves enjoying their favorite Sippity® flavor for potential inclusion either on the front of a flavored box or in the "Mug Shot" section on the back of the box. In addition, customers are encouraged to submit their photos for inclusion on the company's Facebook postings, their recipes for publication in the company's e-book of recipes, and their testimonials for inclusion on their company website. Jenkins eventual goal is to have Southwest Beverages® become the world's leading dry mix beverage company.



To complement the main website, Jenkins has launched a blog located at http://www.AmericasBestGourmetCoffeeAndHotChocolate.com. In addition to the blog covering topics that relate to the company and their products, the blog will feature new product introductions, themed holiday drink recipes, and witty stories that incorporate his products. The goal of the blog is to further connect with customers and share information about the inner workings of the company.



