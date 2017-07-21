Albuquerque, NM -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2017 --Southwest Composite Works Inc. (SWC), a full-service, carbon fiber engineering, and manufacturing company, is expanding its business to provide sustainable, U.S.-based mold-making and tooling solutions for the cycling and outdoor recreation industries.



Little Rock, Ark.-based bike designer and manufacturer HIA Velo (Handmade In America) has signed on as one of SWC's initial clients. HIA Velo, who is committed to sourcing all labor and resources from U.S. partners and employees, will rely on SWC to make the molds used to craft some of HIA's new line of American-made, carbon fiber bicycles.



"At HIA Velo, we take great pride in the fact that we source all raw materials and tooling from the best domestic partners. SWC has provided us with best in class tooling, and we look forward to our future collaborations," said Tony Karklins, Founder and Managing Director of HIA Velo.



SWC founder and owner John Groth said, "We are thrilled to bring our 30 years of expertise in mold making into the cycling industry. It's exciting to see more cycling and outdoor recreation companies recognize the quality, innovation, and sustainable benefits of components made in the United States, and we look forward to partnering with more like-minded U.S. brands."



Groth added, "As a lifelong outdoor athlete, the recreation industry has helped me live an active and healthy lifestyle, and SWC loves the opportunity to help inspire more people to get outdoors."



SWC focuses on advanced carbon fiber technology to provide concept-to-completion services for product development, including production and custom products.



SWC continues to invest in the best machining technology available today in order to provide a sustainable supply chain model, highly skilled workers, expert product development, and on-time deliveries that ensure products get to market faster than overseas competitors.



About SWC

SWC is a division of Southwest Pattern Works, an Albuquerque, N.M.-based company focused on mold making and tooling for specialized and high-tech industries. Groth launched SWC in 2014 to specialize and meet the increasing demand for lightweight and strong composites and carbon fiber technology.



For more information on SWC, visit http://swcompositeworks.com/.



For more information on HIA Velo, visit https://alliedcycleworks.com/.



