Southwest Construction and Home Improvement in Los Angeles Now Certified to Remove Lead

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2014 --Already rated in the top five percent of home remodeling professionals in the nation for seven years running, Southwest Construction and Home Improvement adds lead removal to their long list of services. Given in March by the EPA, the lead certification will bring even greater simplicity to clients going through the home renovation process. Proven for their attention to detail, Southwest serves the greater Los Angeles area with both new home construction and home improvement remodels with a level of craftsmanship that has won them a 75 percent referral rate from homeowners.



Tommy Grimberg, Owner of Southwest Construction and Home Improvement said of the new lead removal certification, “We’re so happy that we can help our clients with the removal of hazardous materials. Now they won’t have the added headache of subbing out this aspect of their renovation to a lead abatement company. We like to think of ourselves as a home construction one-stop-shop and now, with lead removal, we’ve just heightened our commitment to customer service all that much more.”



Providing clients with kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodels, new room additions and various other general remodeling services Southwest Construction can boast 20,000 square feet of new construction annually as well. Fully insured the Los Angeles remodeling company is also skilled at roofing, masonry and driveway construction. Providing design services, foundation, framing and all other trades necessary to complete a job Southwest assures clients they will have the attention of one contractor throughout their entire renovation process. Grimberg adds, “Our customers reviews and referrals have made us California’s premier construction company for interior and exterior remodeling. We’re grateful for their support and happy to serve them with high quality construction. We’re here to make the process run as seamlessly as possible.”



About Southwest Construction and Home Improvement

Southwest Construction and Home Improvement is located in Los Angeles, California and serves clients locally as well as in Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura Counties. Licensed to do business in 2004, Southwest is a highly-rated full-service construction company in Los Angeles providing general remodeling and new home construction.



For more information visit http://www.southwestimprovements.com.



