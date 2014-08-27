Southwest Hazard Control Contributes to Navajo Nation of Albuquerque, NM

Tucson, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2014 --In July, Southwest Hazard Control continued its charitable efforts by making a donation to the Navajo Nation of Albuquerque, NM. Specifically, Southwest Hazard Control provided environmental remediation services completely at cost to the Navajo Nation.



Work was performed at Victory Christian School, where two bathrooms and a kitchen area were infected with asbestos. The team at Southwest Hazard Control abated these areas safely and efficiently, charging only for what was necessary to complete the job.



This is the second time in two months that Southwest Hazard Control has made a philanthropic contribution. In June, employees at Southwest Hazard Control volunteered their time to help spruce up a school in Las Cruces, New Mexico that was in need of repairs.



To find out more about Southwest Hazard Control or its charitable giving, please call (520) 622-3607.



About Southwest Hazard Control

Southwest HAZARD CONTROL, Inc. (SHC) is a financially sound, growth-oriented environmental remediation company. Our staff applies innovative procedures to solve environmental problems for our customers. Our employees strive to be the best at solving environmental issues in a safe and effective manner. Our goal is to do the job right the first time, on time and within budget. We treat our customers as the reason for the existence of SHC. We also actively promote sound environmental practices within the community by participation in a variety of business and professional organizations.



