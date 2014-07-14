Southwest Hazard Control Donates Time and Supplies to Las Cruces School

Tucson, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2014 --In 2013, Southwest Hazard Control completed mold remediation at Columbia Elementary School in Las Cruces, New Mexico. At that time, they also repaired the leak and patched exterior walls. Over time, employees noticed that the school needed a fresh coat of paint to cover the repairs. They decided to do the job themselves, giving students the gift of freshly painted walls before schools starts again in the fall.



This is not the first time that SHC employees have given back to the community. Since opening the Las Cruces office in 2010, employees have participated in countless volunteer activities, many of them benefiting the local schools. Maintaining an active and positive presence in the community is a priority for SHC.



Southwest Hazard Control has been performing asbestos abatement in Nevada, California, New Mexico and Arizona since 1982, performing over 22,000 abatement jobs in that time. They also offer hazardous material management and mold remediation services.



About Southwest Hazard Control

Southwest HAZARD CONTROL, Inc. (SHC) is a financially sound, growth-oriented environmental remediation company. Our staff applies innovative procedures to solve environmental problems for our customers. Our employees strive to be the best at solving environmental issues in a safe and effective manner. Our goal is to do the job right the first time, on time and within budget. We treat our customers as the reason for the existence of SHC. We also actively promote sound environmental practices within the community by participation in a variety of business and professional organizations.



250 17th Street

Las Cruces, NM 88005

1-800-279-5266

http://swhaz.com/



1953 W. Grant Road

Tucson, Arizona 85745

(520) 622-3607

http://swhaz.com/