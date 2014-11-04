Southwest Hazard Control of Phoenix to Attend ADOT Small Business Transportation Expo

Tucson, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2014 --Southwest Hazard Control of Phoenix is a staple in the environmental remediation industry. As a leader in their field, they’re proud to be attending the ADOT Small Business Transportation Expo in Glendale, Arizona.



The expo will feature other industry people, coming together to showcase their business and exploring the opportunity to work with ADOT . Attendees and participants will meet government agencies and small businesses associated with the transportation industry.



Southwest Hazard Control is one of the oldest environmental remediation contractors in the Southwest United States and loves every opportunity they have to connect with the public and other leading experts with whom they can network and build lasting relationships. With 32 years in the business, SHC is sure to shine at an expo where they can promote their thriving business that continues to grow each year.



Expo Information:

Wednesday, November 5, 2014; 6:45 am-3:30 pm

Renaissance Glendale Hotel & Spa - 9495 W. Coyotes Blvd., Glendale 85305



About Southwest Hazard Control

Southwest Hazard Control, Inc. (SHC) is a financially sound, growth-oriented environmental remediation company. Our staff applies innovative procedures to solve environmental problems for our customers. Our employees strive to be the best at solving environmental issues in a safe and effective manner. Our goal is to do the job right the first time, on time and within budget. We treat our customers as the reason for the existence of Southwest Hazard Control. We also actively promote sound environmental practices within the community by participation in a variety of business and professional organizations.



Southwest Hazard Control

1953 W. Grant Road

Tucson, Arizona 85745

520-622-3607

http://swhaz.com/