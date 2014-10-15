Southwest Hazard Control Welcomes New Member to the Tucson Team

Tucson, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2014 --Southwest Hazard Control, an environmental remediation company headquartered in Tucson, AZ, has welcomed division estimator Stan Maxam to their team. Stan has more than twenty years of experience in the environmental field. He brings his experience in estimating and management of asbestos, mold, lead paint, hazardous materials and water loss mitigation to Southwest Hazard Control in Tucson.



Southwest Hazard Control has continued to grow since 1982, becoming one of the largest environmental remediation companies in Arizona, New Mexico and California and Nevada. From asbestos abatement to mold removal, they are the go-to company for remediation projects.



With the addition of Stan,they will only continue to grow in their experience and expertise, serving the southwest United States with the safest remediation services possible.



Southwest Hazard Control, Inc. (SHC) is a financially sound, growth-oriented environmental remediation company.



