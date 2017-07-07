Southwest Insurance Announced the Introduction of Worker's Comp Insurance in Joplin and Carthage

Carthage, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2017 --Southwest Insurance Agency, a member of trusted choice, announced today the introduction of Workers Compensation Insurance for people residing in Missouri. The coverage ensures an often overlooked protection for trusted and valued employees, covering a number of different important contingencies.



The worker's comp insurance in Joplin and Carthage typically provides benefits to employees for injuries and illnesses arising out of and in the course of employment. The policy also includes payment for medical treatment, temporary and permanent disability and death benefits. Almost in every state, this policy provides valuable benefits to the employees while protecting one's business from legal exposure. The rules and regulations for the policy in each state vary significantly.



Locally owned and operated, the company knows the challenges one faces. The expert team of professionals will always keep the priorities and best interests of their clients in focus while designing comprehensive insurance programs tailored to meet one's specific needs and specifications.



As an independent company, they are not just restricted to a single carrier. Over the years, they have developed a good relationship with a vast network of carriers. These carriers are first rate, reliable entities that provide quality worker's comp coverage. Scouting the quotes available, Southwest Insurance will fetch the best quote for their clients and customers at affordable price.



The company is glad to connect their clients with worker's compensation coverage that will provide a lot of protections at affordable prices. Also, as a comprehensive insurance, they can satisfy all of the business insurance needs of their clients under one roof, and the also offer insurance to individuals.



In addition to workers compensation insurance, Southwest Insurance Agency also specializes in life and health insurance, farm insurance, car insurance, and home insurance in Joplin and Sarcoxie MO



Their commitment to the customers and excellence in service set them apart from their competitors. For more information on the wide range of insurance, call 417-358-4041 or 888-432-4041.



About Southwest Insurance Agency

With more than 50 years of industrial experience, Southwest Insurance Agency is committed to design a comprehensive insurance program tailored to one's specific needs.