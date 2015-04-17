Sovereign Announces More Senior Staff Appointments for 2015

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2015 --Continuing the company's exponential expansion of treatment locations and innovative health services, Sovereign Health has also added a number of new positions to support and strengthen staff operations within its clinical and administrative sectors. The latest of these illustrious additions include staff Psychiatrist and Senior Director of Strategic Development, whose responsibilities have both been carefully crafted to manage Sovereign's growing scale of care.



Kenneth Miller, M.D., recently accepted a position as Psychiatrist at Sovereign this past February. By providing extensive evaluations through his neuropsychiatric and bio-psycho-social-spiritual point of view, Miller's well-respected medical practice has contributed to his administrative roles and Board Certifications in Psychiatry, Psychiatric Administration and Management and Neuropsychiatry and Behavioral Neurology over the last 30 years. At Sovereign Health, Miller will consult with clients and coach them through a journey of fulfillment, awareness and attunement to the needs of others. Furthermore, he declared that one of the greatest discoveries for his patients to make is "to know oneself."



Sovereign Health Group also warmly welcomes Jamie Deans as the Senior Director of Strategic Development. Also based at the company's flagship facility in San Clemente, California with Miller, Deans will be working with the Corporate Management Team to investigate the value proposition of new corporate acquisitions, expansion of current facilities and new market opportunities. With more than 25 years of experience in corporate management, product and program development, his other responsibilities at Sovereign will consist of corporate communications, media and public relations.



"This process of care provides clients the opportunity to discover a new freedom and a joy for life. It is a challenging path for clients and their families to walk, but observing their courage is an honor I cherish," said Deans.



Sovereign Health Group is committed to quality care of an ever-increasing range of populations in need of mental health treatment. To ensure that the company maintains this level of clinical excellence, Sovereign is proud to strengthen its group of specialists against the rising challenges of various addictions and mental health disorders. As their staff numbers continue to grow, they hope that each addition to their team translates to an equal effect of innovation within the field.



