For this year's theme, the NCADD has selected "For the Health of It: Early Education on Alcoholism and Addiction," which will target the underserved younger age groups that internally struggle with alcohol and the various external problems that result. For many growing individuals, drinking during one's younger years is ill-perceived as a rite of passage for a large population who seek acceptance and admiration. Both Sovereign Health and NCADD are committed to this series of local, state and nationwide community events and priority programs that highlight the prominent public health issue of under-aged drinking, a problem that can garner devastating individual, family and community consequences.



"Maturing teens need to know that it can be cool to say no to alcohol and drugs," said Omar Faruk, M.D., Group Medical Director for Sovereign Health, advocating this movement. "A few seconds of bravery can save your life and your family."



Alcohol addiction is fairly common among those in the United States, afflicting approximately 18 million people each year. Unfortunately, a significant portion of Americans are underage drinkers, with 11 percent of all alcohol consumed by those between the age of 12 and 20 years old. Due to this worrisome trend, alcohol has become the most commonly abused substance among American youth.



Despite these daunting trends, millions of Americans and their families are currently in recovery from alcoholism, with each personal story presenting a prime example that addiction is not a lifelong curse. While the condition cannot be easily remedied overnight, there are many strategies and services available to help those who seek support.



One available service is NCADD Alcohol Awareness Month's Alcohol-Free Weekend, which takes place April 3rd through the 5th . The event aims to raise awareness of alcohol use and how it may be affecting individuals, families, businesses and countless others in our society. During these three days, NCADD openly encourages all Americans to engage in a supportive, alcohol-free lifestyle.



Altogether, the NCADD has pledged 28 years to the prevention, treatment and recovery of those with life-threatening alcohol abuse and addiction. Each April, it is up to the country's communities to pledge back. The NCADD invites its National Network of Affiliates and other healthcare organizations, like Sovereign Health, to reach out to the public with information about alcohol and alcoholism as a chronic and progressive disease.



Specifically, Sovereign recognizes that a variety of demographics, including adolescents, are at risk for alcohol addiction and lack required resources. With specialized facilities all across the United States, Sovereign strives to satisfy this need for addiction treatment and inspire hope for new generations in recovery.



"It all depends on your readiness to change," said Faruk, to those who struggle with addiction first-hand. "Take the first step and ask for help."



