Sovereign Health Announces a New Job Fair in Palm Desert

Palm Desert, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2016 --Sovereign Health, a leading national provider of behavioral health treatment services, has announced it will host a new job fair in Palm Desert, Calif., near Sovereign Health's Palm Desert facility. The event will be held on Saturday, October 8th, 2016, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Indian Wells Country Club, 46000 Club Drive, Indian Wells, CA 92210. For questions, please contact Megan Jones at 949.276.3222 ext. 1562 or via email. Coffee, iced tea and light snacks will be provided. Parking is free.



During the job fair, applicants will have the opportunity to meet with the hiring managers of Sovereign Health of Palm Desert's clinical, operations and administration teams. Positions include: clinicians, counselors, case managers, clinical coordinators, licensed vocational nurses, certified nursing assistants, program director, operations manager, house managers, drivers, maintenance technicians, kitchen managers, kitchen staff, administrative assistants and receptionist.



Sovereign Health currently operates nine treatment facilities in five states: California, Arizona, Florida, Texas and Utah. Each facility is fully licensed in accordance with the regulations of the state where the facility is located. Sovereign Health's facilities have been awarded Gold Seal accreditation by the Joint Commission, the highest level of accreditation available in the behavioral health field.



In addition, for the third consecutive year, Sovereign Health has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000, Inc. Magazine's list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Sovereign is ranked at #535 on the 2016 list, placing the company in the top 11% of all companies on the list with a three-year sales growth rate of 721%.



About Sovereign Health

Sovereign Health's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members. Sovereign's treatment facilities are licensed to provide both addiction/dual diagnosis treatment and mental health treatment, such as trauma, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Sovereign also offers treatment for patients who have chronic pain, eating disorders and cognitive deficits. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its facilities.



For more information, visit www.sovhealth.com.



Media Contact:

Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager: 866-948-9688