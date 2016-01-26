Sovereign Health Announces Eating Disorder Program Networking Event

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2016 --Sovereign Health of San Clemente is set to host a networking luncheon to commemorate the grand opening of its newly-launched Eating Disorder Program. The event will take place at the Center Club in Costa Mesa on February 23, 2016 from 11:30 am-1:30 pm. The luncheon will provide one continuing education (C.E.) credit and will include a special presentation entitled, "Starving to Live" by Sovereign Health of San Clemente's Eating Disorder program director, Janet Whitney, MA, LMFT. To RSVP or for questions, contact Jessica Wilson at 949-304-4186 or click here.



"This event will provide educational tools and explore solutions to the eating disorder epidemic in this country," says Ms. Whitney. "Programs like ours are critical for the treatment of the more than 30 million Americans dealing with some form of an eating disorder. We want to bring such issues into the public's awareness in order to save and improve the lives of so many capable individuals."



The "Starving to Live" presentation will address factual information about eating disorders, which account for the highest mortality rate of all mental illnesses. Major elements of the presentation will cover anorexia, bulimia, binge eating and describe how these disorders differ from disordered eating; diagnosing eating disorders; and exploring the myths about eating disorders.



This event is approved for one contact hour by the California Board of Registered Nursing and meets the qualifications for one C.E. credit, per the California Board of Behavioral Sciences (BBS) and the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (NAADAC).



