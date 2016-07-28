Sovereign Health Announces New Partnership with the University of Southern California

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2016 --National behavioral health care provider Sovereign Health has entered into a new partnership with the University of Southern California's (USC) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. This new alliance with USC allows Sovereign the opportunity to expand its footprint to a wider audience and bring additional awareness about the mental health and addiction treatment services it provides to patients. By joining forces with USC, Sovereign will reach a new audience with a mix of multimedia channels, including ESPN radio spots, billboard advertising, digital marketing products, and VIP season tickets to football games.



"Sovereign's partnership with the University of Southern California is the joining together of two premier brands," said Jamie Deans, Senior Director of Communications at Sovereign Health. "We're excited to launch this new relationship with USC and look forward to the possibilities it will open for us to reach a targeted segment of the population that may not otherwise learn about the comprehensive treatment services we offer at our four centers in Southern California and five others throughout the United States."



One of the first visible signs of this new partnership comes in the form of a digital billboard on display off the I-110 freeway in front of the USC campus. The billboard's message, which appears on screen 44 times per hour, prominently exhibits Sovereign Health's commitment to provide evidence-based mental health, substance use/dual diagnosis, and eating disorders treatment for adults and adolescents. The billboard displays Sovereign's website SovRecovery.com and helpline: 800-885-HELP (4357).



Sovereign Health provides treatment for addiction, cognitive impairment and mental health disorders, including post-traumatic stress disorder, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and eating disorders. Sovereign operates nine treatment facilities in five states: California, Arizona, Florida, Texas and Utah. Each facility is fully licensed in accordance with the regulations of the state where the facility is located. In addition, all Sovereign facilities have been awarded Gold Seal accreditation by the Joint Commission, the highest level of accreditation available in the behavioral health field.



About Sovereign Health

Sovereign Health's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its facilities.



For more information, visit www.sovhealth.com.



