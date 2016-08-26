Sovereign Health Announces New Psychology Today Article on How to Cope with the Death of a Pet

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2016 --Sovereign Health, a leading national provider of behavioral health treatment services, is pleased to announce the launch of a new article that's now live on www.psychologytoday.com: "Why the Loss of a Pet Hurts So Much … and why the stages of grief are just as valid when your loss is an animal." This article, written and edited by Ralph Ryback, M.D., Kristen Fuller, M.D., and Susan Logan-McCracken, shares how grieving the loss of a loved pet is a personal affair, and everyone deals with it differently. Losing a pet can be just as devastating as losing a human member of the family. Validating that grief in yourself and others is a step toward coping with the loss.
As this editorial notes, a pet is truly a gift that can change one's life and bring monumental happiness and gratitude. Pets teach responsibility, patience, kindness, discipline, playfulness and, most importantly, unconditional love. It is normal to feel devastated after the loss of a pet. In her book, On Death & Dying, Elisabeth Kübler-Ross identifies five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. Grief has no timeline and no boundaries. Everyone grieves differently and for dissimilar lengths of time.
This new article follows two recent Sovereign Health editorials also posted on PsychologyToday.com: "Are Beer Goggles Real: The surprising science behind romance and alcohol" questions the existence of beer goggles; and "No Horsing Around About the Human-Equine Bond: These animals shaped our history and, today, are the ultimate therapists" explores how for millenniums, horses have worked for humans and today, they serve as the ultimate therapists.
To track these stories, follow Sovereign Health on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter. Readers may also subscribe to Sovereign Health's newsletter, a trusted source for news and developments on the topic of behavioral health. Sovereign Health will continue to educate professionals, patients and readers on subjects that affect the future of mental health and addiction treatment.
About the Authors
Ralph Ryback, M.D., has taught at many institutions, including Harvard Medical School. He's also a psychiatrist with Sovereign Health. Receiving his M.D. from Wayne State School of Medicine and completing his residency at Boston City Hospital, Dr. Ryback brings over half a century of psychiatric experience to Sovereign Health. To read Dr. Ryback's full biography, click HERE.
Kristen Fuller, M.D., is a senior staff writer at Sovereign Health and enjoys writing about evidence-based topics in the cutting-edge world of medicine. She is a physician and author, who also teaches, practices medicine in the urgent care setting and contributes to medicine board education. She is also an outdoor and dog enthusiast.
Susan Logan-McCracken, M.P.W. (Master's of Professional Writing), is an editor for Sovereign Health and an award-winning author. Logan-McCracken has 25 years of experience as a journalist, most recently as the editor of Cat Fancy magazine. She received her master's in professional writing from the University of Southern California, where she became obsessed with accuracy, fair reporting, and correct English usage.
Rachael Mattice is the managing editor for Sovereign Health, leading a team of diversified managers, team leaders, writers and editors in the U.S. and India digital newsroom. Also a freelance music journalist, she pulls from her versatile background in journalism, digital marketing and visual content creation to boost innovative ideas and high-quality assets for the Sovereign Health brand.
About Sovereign Health
Sovereign Health's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its facilities. For more information, visit www.sovhealth.com.
Media Contact:
Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager: 866-948-9688