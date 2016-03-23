Sovereign Health Announces Three-Part Editorial Series on Opioid Addiction Implant Probhuphine

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2016 --Sovereign Health announces the launch of a new three-part editorial series focused on Probhuphine, an opioid subdermal implant for the treatment of opioid addiction. The inaugural article in this series takes an in-depth look at the use of the implant to treat opioid dependency; this is followed by part two, taking a look at the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) postponement on its decision to approve the implant. Amid the changing of the guard from the current Food and Drug commissioner to President Obama's nomination, Robert Califf, M.D., the FDA halted its decision on approving the use of Probuphine, also known by its generic name, buprenorphine. To read the third article in this series, which details the resulting political showdown that leaves the opioid implant hanging in the balance, click HERE.



"As the opioid abuse rate continues to rise in the United States, claiming 40 lives a day with prescription opioid overdoses alone, specialists continue to advocate for innovative treatment options that will eliminate previous repercussions from other buprenorphine treatment," said Rachael Mattice, managing editor for the Sovereign Health Group. "This editorial series takes a look at the current state of opioid addiction treatment and the continued debate surrounding the implant that the FDA has recently delayed for approval once again."



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has labeled an epidemic of opioid abuse and overdoses plaguing the nation. According to a recent survey conducted by the American Society of Addiction Medicine, of physicians authorized to prescribe buprenorphine treatment, 66 percent report that consumer demand surpasses the stipulation of a 100-patient limit per physician. One solution has recently been unveiled: opioid addiction implants. Specifically, an implant called Probuphine.



