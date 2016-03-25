Sovereign Health Article Spotlights Political Debate on Opioid Addiction Treatment Implant

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2016 --Sovereign Health has released a new article focused on the ongoing debate about Probuphine, a subdermal implant for the treatment of opioid addiction. As noted in the piece, "Political debate leaves opioid implant hanging in the balance," Braeburn Pharmaceuticals – the creator of Probuphine – announced that it's still moving forward and investing $20 million to plant a research and development manufacturing site in Durham, North Carolina. This follows a recent volley of developments regarding opioid treatment. To read the full story, click HERE.



"This editorial series takes a look at the current state of opioid addiction treatment in the U.S. and the continued debate surrounding the implant," said Rachael Mattice, managing editor for the Sovereign Health Group. "The FDA reportedly put off giving its ruling on the twice-proposed implant, until 90 days after its original action date. Sovereign Health Group will follow this story as it unfolds so we can continue to report on the latest behavioral health news for our readers."



This article is the third of a three-part series on the opioid implant. The first article, "Inside the opioid addiction implant," takes an in-depth look at the use of the implant to treat opioid dependency. The second piece, "FDA delays decision on Probuphine opioid implant," focuses on the FDA's role in the discussion.



