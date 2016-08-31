San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2016 --Sovereign Health, a leading national provider of behavioral health treatment services, is pleased to announce a new article, "CARA's (Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act's) passage triggers debate over additional funding." As noted in the editorial, although the bill allocates over $180 million annually to combat the opioid trade epidemic, which is more than double the authorization level in the Senate-passed bill, CARA may not necessarily deliver on everything it promises. In addition, there is no guarantee Congress will create new funding streams to fund all of the act's provisions.



"CARA's passing with bipartisan support is a monumental leap forward for addiction treatment in the United States, although it was only one of several bills currently in political discussion addressing the growing opioid drug epidemic," said Rachael Mattice, managing editor for Sovereign Health. "Although those in the treatment industry are celebrating this step forward, CARA promises to allocate resources for the prevention, education, treatment and recovery of the national addiction problem. Many can't help but wonder when and where the additional funding will surface from to truly make it a success. Sovereign Health's coverage of CARA offers a comprehensive overview of the (now law) and what its future holds."



Sovereign Health previously published the piece, "State of Addiction Policy: The development of CARA," which took a look at the federal resources that are focused on evidence-based prevention, treatment and recovery programs that have been tested and proven effective in local communities.



Sovereign Health has also created a SlideShare presentation, "Explaining CARA (the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act)," which provides education on the topic. CARA provides assisted addiction treatment for pregnant and postpartum women, veterans and youth. The act also provides medication-assisted treatment options for those who qualify and expands the number of health care professionals who may prescribe those medications.



"Behind this tragedy of death and sorrow lies a terrible failing, which is that, according to the most recent estimates, nearly 9 out of 10 people who need drug treatment don't get it. … The idea that we are still letting 9 out of 10 people who need treatment not even get it, not have access to it, is a terrible failing," said CARA's co-author Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse in a Senatorial discussion.



The bill creates an alternative to incarceration programs, providing treatment for individuals involved in the criminal justice system. It includes training and resources to better divert individuals with substance use disorders. Heralded as a major life-saving aspect of the bill, it also expands the availability of naloxone to law enforcement and other first responders. It includes support of Drug-Free Communities and awareness programs.



About Sovereign Health

Sovereign Health's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its facilities.



For more information, visit www.sovhealth.com.



Media Contact:

Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager: 866-948-9688