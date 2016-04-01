Sovereign Health Group Recognizes Alcohol Awareness Month 2016

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2016 --In recognition of April's Alcohol Awareness Month, Sovereign Health Group will offer extensive editorial coverage throughout the month. Founded by the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, Inc. (NCADD) in 1987, the goal of Alcohol Awareness Month is to help raise public awareness about alcoholism and encourage communities to take action to stem the tide of alcohol abuse.



"Unlike opioids or amphetamines, alcohol consumption is ingrained in cultures around the world and the products can be purchased relatively easily at retail stores," said Rachael Mattice, Managing Editor for the Sovereign Health Group. "It's not necessarily as easy to rid one's environment entirely of alcohol, and therefore, can make it more difficult to spot abuse. Sovereign Health's multimedia coverage of this important health event will help educate readers and encourage them to join the discussion."



Alcohol Awareness Month commences with Alcohol-Free Weekend on April 1 through 3. During this time, the NCADD urges all Americans to abstain from drinking to test whether they can comfortably avoid alcohol for a short time. Anyone who experiences symptoms of withdrawal should take action by seeking treatment for alcohol abuse.



Sovereign Health's comprehensive coverage of Alcohol Awareness Month will include interactive quizzes and a survey, as well as social media posts. In addition, Sovereign will publish well-researched clinical articles covering a variety of issues on the subject of alcohol awareness, including a piece about the history of Alcohol Screening Day and the populations who are most at risk for alcohol addiction. Sovereign Health will also launch an editorial series, "Talk early, talk often: Parents can make a difference in teen alcohol abuse," that will be published each Tuesday throughout the month of April.



Stay tuned for these articles and much more throughout the month. Check back at SovHealth.com, Facebook or LinkedIn for updates. Readers may also following Sovereign Health Group on Twitter and track the discussion by searching for #SovTalk and #AlcoholAwareness.



