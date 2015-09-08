Sovereign Health Group Sets Up September C.E. Series

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2015 --Sovereign Health has invited an elite group of treatment experts to introduce unique perspectives and related practices at our September Continuing Education (C.E.) events. The events will be held at Sovereign Health's facilities throughout California locations and also will be available online.



September 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Family Pride: Supporting LGBT Teens During the Coming out Process – Sovereign Health San Diego in El Cajon, California – Speaker John Sovec, MFT, will teach attendees how LGBT teens discover their own sexuality, how it affects the family dynamic and how to equip sexually maturing adolescents with a reliable support system during this vulnerable time. "Remember that teens think and express themselves differently from how adults do but their needs are just as vital. It is often easier for teenagers to avoid expressing their feelings rather than sharing them and feeling vulnerable," said Sovec.



September 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Practical Cognitive Accommodations and Therapies in Sensory Processing Disorder & Addiction – Sovereign Health San Clemente – Sovereign Health's headquarters welcomes acclaimed neuroscientist Stephen M. Dolle to talk about how changes in the brain can compromise outcomes of addiction treatment and the assorted accommodations one must make when meeting these neurological challenges head on.



September 10 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. – How to use 2 new hybrids of EFT (Emotional Freedom Techniques) – Sovereign Health Los Angeles in Culver City, California – According to presenter Susan Quinn, MFT, Emotional Freedom Techniques are part of an energy therapy modality which causes release of unwanted emotion. Quin introduces audiences to faster EFT and a new technique known as picture tapping to access the mind and release troubling feelings.



September 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – Wake Up Recovery: Finding Purpose in Recovery – Available online – In this webinar for behavioral health professionals, expert Sherry Gaba, LCSW, will break down her unique blend of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavioral Therapy and a client-focused foundation of Positive Psychology and the Law of Attraction. Gaba summarized, "You will discover why there are so many alternative ways to reach the same goals in your life, your client's lives and your recovery process, whether it is from substance abuse, food addictions co-dependency, love addiction or any other behavior that is keeping you from living fully and awake."



About Sovereign Health Group

Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive addiction, dual diagnosis and mental health treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. Sovereign Health has multiple treatment locations throughout the United States and accepts most private insurances.



To learn more about Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Jamie Deans, Senior Director of Strategic Development, at 866-948-9688 or visit www.sovcal.com.