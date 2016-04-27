Palm Desert, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2016 --Sovereign Health of Palm Desert is pleased to announce Anthony J. Mele, Psy.D., Sovereign Health Group's Chief Clinical Officer, will give a special presentation at its Palm Desert facility. The event, which will take place on Thursday, May 5 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m., is located at 39800 Portola Ave., Palm Desert, CA 92260. Dr. Mele's presentation, "Developing a Treatment Approach: Alcohol / Other Drug Addictions (AOD) and Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD),"will explore the ways in which therapists can use their own hypothesis testing to work with challenging client presentations. During this complimentary dinner, guests will have the opportunity to network with leaders in the Palm Desert community. To RSVP, contact Yvette Patterson at 949-392-3086 or click HERE.



"Successful outcomes for addiction recovery programs require an interdisciplinary and holistic approach," says Dr. Mele. "At Sovereign Health, our goal is to bring unparalleled treatment to our patients and their families. I'm thrilled for the opportunity to be a part of this networking event and discuss the ways in which Sovereign Health of Palm Desert is a valuable asset to the Palm Desert community."



Dr. Mele's presentation will educate attendees on how to identify the frequently cited theoretical models of addictive behavior; describe the overlap between AOD and BPD; and describe the clinical hypothesis underpinning of Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT). This course meets the qualifications for one hour of continuing education credit required by the California Board of Behavioral Sciences (BBS) and the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (NAADAC), and is approved for one contact hour by the California Board of Registered Nursing.



Dr. Mele is a licensed psychologist with nearly 25 years of executive leadership in behavioral healthcare. His wide range of clinical expertise includes the assessment and treatment of co-occurring mental health and substance abuse disorders in adolescents and adults.



About the Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its nine facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Utah and Texas. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California and Texas. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois. The Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



To learn more about the Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager, at 866-948-9688 or visit www.sovcal.com.