Sovereign Health Group's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tonmoy Sharma, to Attend Innovations in Recovery's 2016 Conference

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2016 --Tonmoy Sharma, Sovereign Health Group's CEO, will be onsite at this year's Innovations in Recovery conference. The event, which takes place in San Diego from April 4-7, will be held at the Hotel Del Coronado. Mr. Sharma will make his appearance at the conference on Wednesday, April 6, and will be available to network with attendees.



"I'm pleased to attend this year's Innovations in Recovery conference. This national event brings together some of the most influential leaders in the behavioral healthcare industry," says Mr. Sharma. "At Sovereign Health, our goal has always been to provide unparalleled treatment to our patients. As our organization continues to expand throughout the nation, it's critical that we not only have the best clinical leadership in place, but te also stay on the cutting edge of the latest innovations in the treatment industry."



The goal of the Innovations in Recovery conference is to profile the latest developments in the behavioral healthcare industry. The conference addresses critical elements in the treatment field, including ethics, community stigmatization, long-term care planning, new and alternative approaches to patient care, co-occurring disorders and specialty populations.



