Sovereign Health Group's Fort Myers Facility Receives Joint Commission Accreditation

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2015 --The Joint Commission recently awarded the coveted "Gold Seal of Approval" to Sovereign Health's Fort Myers facility. Joint Commission accreditation is the highest level of accreditation possible and is considered the gold standard for healthcare facilities nationwide. The Gold Seal identifies Sovereign Health of Florida as a premier provider behavioral health treatment services and certifies that Sovereign Health meets the commission's highest standards. The facility passed a rigorous site inspection and all policies and procedures were approved by the Joint Commission team. The program at Fort Myers will undergo routine inspections by the organization to ensure that it continues to meet these standards. Sovereign Health of Florida will be required to renew its accreditation after three years.



Jennifer A. Feriola, M.A., Program Director at Sovereign's Fort Myers facility, elaborated on why this acknowledgment from the Joint Commission is significant to the program. She stated, "Joint Commission accreditation is a huge step for our Behavioral Health Program. We look forward to upholding these high standards and continuing to provide Sovereign Health of Florida clients with the field's newest evidence-based modalities."



Sovereign's San Clemente, Calif. facility received its accreditation in 2009. The company's teen and adolescent facility in Rancho San Diego, Calif. also received accreditation earlier this year.



About Sovereign Health Group

Sovereign Health Group provides addiction, mental health and dual diagnosis treatment for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members and loved ones. Sovereign Health's treatment programs aim to address underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and state-of-the-art cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. Sovereign Health has multiple treatment facilities nationwide and accepts most insurance providers.



To learn more about Sovereign Health Group and its extensive range of services, please contact Jamie Deans, Senior Director of Strategic Development, 866-948-9688 or visit www.sovfl.com to be connected with one of our treatment specialists.