Sovereign Health Holds Open House in Rancho San Diego

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2015 --Over years of exponential growth and development, Sovereign Health Group has been able to expand its scope to diversified demographics across the state and country. Through the specialized recovery strategies at every location, the treatment provider can target and accurately address the issues affecting particular populations. Overall, Sovereign offers its services to the public while still focusing its care on a personal level.



To exemplify this personalized commitment to comprehensive wellness, Sovereign Health cordially invites the community to visit and tour their adolescent residential facility in Rancho San Diego, Calif., on Tuesday, June 9th. The trials and tribulations of adolescence are both unique and complex. Within the luxurious setting of Rancho San Diego, boys and girls between the ages of 12 and 17 are welcome to seek refuge and renewal from their respective circumstances. The program is multidisciplinary, encompassing aspects of substance abuse, dual diagnosis and mental health treatment. Incorporating all of these diverse and interrelated elements, the staff takes on a specific stance and planned approach for each case, from substance abuse to any co-occurring psychological issues.



Tours will begin at 11 a.m. and go on until 2 p.m. Rancho San Diego's Marketing Coordinator Amber Coleman also added, "We plan to tour guests across the entire campus, including the classroom, outdoor recreation areas and possibly one of the houses assuming we have a vacant one to show. In addition to providing lunch, we will also have live musical entertainment."



The tour will end with a speech from Paula Maness, Psy.D., Rancho San Diego's Clinical Director and Clinical Supervisor. The therapists and staff of Sovereign Health emphasize group and family meetings as well as individualized sessions. Dr. Maness is a licensed clinical psychologist who previously worked for accredited, governmental bodies, such as the Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Imperial County and the California Department of Corrections. Her post-doctoral experience has primarily revolved around children and families regarding issues of trauma and family separation. Although she often utilizes methods from a cognitive behavioral perspective, Dr. Maness upholds a holistic approach to treating the assorted, adolescent issues she comes across in practice.



Sovereign has everything to offer its clientele. By reaching out to the community with this open house, the organization hopes to strengthen its existing relationships and initiate new ones as well. Interactive events such as these are the perfect stepping stone to begin a healthy transformation throughout adolescence.



About Sovereign Health Group

Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive addiction, dual diagnosis and mental health treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. Sovereign Health has multiple treatment locations throughout the United States and accepts most private insurances.



