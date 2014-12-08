Sovereign Health Hosts Holiday C.E. Networking Events

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2014 --Sovereign Health is pleased to be hosting free upcoming continuing education events online and in the Southern California area. Open to all behavioral health professionals, their holiday networking events will touch on topics including adolescent behavioral health, addiction therapy, shame and sensitivity.



The first free networking luncheon and C.E. presentation will take place on Tuesday, December 9th at their Rancho San Diego adolescent treatment center. Kansas Cafferty, LMFT, will be presenting on building a therapeutic alliance with adolescents, focusing on simple, easily implementable skills that foster relationship building with teens. Stressing the importance of specific skills as well as the "house" metaphor, the seminar will help attendees gain an understanding of the benefits of forming a personal alliance in therapeutic relationships over manualized treatment.



Taking place a day later on the 10th of this month, Sovereign's San Clemente event will feature Kevin Murphy, Psy.D, speaking on managing cravings through exposure therapy, a staple in the treatment of anxiety disorders. His presentation will highlight the biochemical functions of cravings and panic as well as the basics of substance abuse-specific forms of exposure therapy. The third holiday networking luncheon will be hosted at their Culver City location; Darlene A. Lancer, LMFT, will discuss the role of shame in addiction and relationships on Thursday, December 11th. The lecture will touch on the nature and origins of shame and guilt, covering the development of defenses such as arrogance and perfectionism.



"Sovereign Health's continuing education series was designed for clinical, medical and treatment professionals to have the opportunity to stay current on trending addiction and mental health topics and treatment modalities," said Marissa Maldonado, Director of Business and Marketing." "We believe that education is the key to advancing the industry and improving individualized patient care while bridging the gaps for improved outcomes in the treatment industry as a whole. We are proud to offer our free education series to treatment professionals and build a stronger network of knowledge."



Lastly, Sovereign will be finishing off the month with a free online webinar on identifying and treating highly sensitive people, hosted by Gary Linker, Ph.D. Participants will be educated on specific behavioral characteristics of especially sensitive people, how to distinguish sensitivity from Axis II disorders and a therapeutic model for treating them.



All of Sovereign Health's C.E. courses meet the qualifications for one hour of credit for MFTs, LPCCs, LEPs, RNs, LVNs and LCSWs as required by the California Boards of Behavioral Sciences and Registered Nursing as well as the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors.



About Sovereign Health of California

Sovereign Health of California offers high quality and comprehensive addiction, dual diagnosis and mental health treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for the family system as well. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing the underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. They have multiple treatment locations in the United States and accept most private insurances.



To register for the Rancho San Diego event, click here



If you are interested in registering for the San Clemente event, visit this link



For registration to the presentation in Culver City, visit here



Finally, to register for the online webinar, go to this link



If you would like to learn more about Sovereign Health's C.E. events, treatment programs or read patient reviews, feel free to call their 24/7 helpline at 866-948-9688 or visit http://www.sovcal.com today.