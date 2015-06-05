Sovereign Health Hosts Three C.E. Events, Webinar for June

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2015 --As part of its overall mission to provide high quality and comprehensive addiction, dual diagnosis and mental health evidence-based treatment programs to at-risk and underserved demographics, Sovereign Health Group maintains a balance between effective treatment and engaging education. Besides combating mental illness head-on, informing the public about awareness, activism and prevention is a priority that Sovereign takes very seriously. Therefore, these continuing education (C.E.) events are held every month to educate professionals and to support those involved with recovery.



Sovereign's first event of the month will focus on the professionals in the field. On Wednesday, June 10th, Dr. Leslee Brown will speak about, "Keeping Psychotherapists Healthy: Is Self Care Important" at the San Clemente location. Inspired by the American Psychological Association's standard of ethics, the seminar will stress the healthy equilibrium that must be upheld with one's work and one's own quality of life. Dr. Brown will collaborate with attendees to decipher the true nature of work/life balance and how to sense when the two get out of proportion.



"My belief is that as psychologists and psychotherapists, the basis of what we do is an inquiry into the lived experience of the people we work with and the world we live in," said Dr. Brown. "It therefore seems a natural and organic process of inquiry to examine…the meaning and explication of lived experiences."



Cindy Dupuie will give a presentation titled, "A Living Body needs Living Foods to Stay Healthy and Sober" on Thursday, June 11th. Taking place at Sovereign Health's Culver City facility, the certified nutritional counselor will delve into the dietary contributors of health and sobriety. All too often, people recovering from a serious substance addiction replace their dependency with another. In many cases, this comes in the form of sugary or caffeinated intake that releases a similar, chemical satisfaction. This networking luncheon and C.E. opportunity aims to enlighten attendees about amino acids, B vitamins, good fats and minerals that humans need in order to stay disease and disorder free.



Acting as an additional resource for behavioral health professionals, Sovereign will welcome David Koehn, Ph.D., to lecture through an online webinar on Wednesday, June 17th. The talk is titled, "Relationship of Trauma, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and Intimacy" and will describe PTSD's history, its associated treatment modalities and the current trends in dealing with the disorder. This comprehensive perspective will examine the state of a person's social environment and how other holistic elements factor into wellness and a stable eco-system.



From brick and mortar locations to digital space, Sovereign Health defends the right and privilege to recover from mental illness and rid oneself from addiction. In regards to both care and awareness, each treatment center offers something unique to the healing process. For June, Sovereign seeks to strengthen the mental health workforce to better support its clients. However, any attendees can benefit from these educational boosts and with online integration, participating has never been easier.



