Sovereign Health Inaugurates New Florida Facility

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2014 --Sovereign Health is pleased to announce the opening of their new adult Florida treatment facility. Set in Cape Coral on the Gulf of Mexico, the Fort Myers-based addiction and dual diagnosis center specializes in holistic brain wellness techniques, offering cognitive testing and biofeedback as well as alternative therapy options for overall health.



Keeping in line with their philosophy, Sovereign’s Florida facility personally tailors its case plans to the patient, providing dual diagnosis treatment for addiction and any co-occurring mental health disorders. In addition to a choice of 12-step or non-12-step minded programs, they employ a combination of individual and group therapy models as well as alternative approaches to brain wellness such as experiential therapies, nutritional counseling and cognitive retraining. Recognizing the critical role that family plays in addiction and rehabilitation, they also offer an intensive family therapy program as well as continuing care and alumni services to help patients stay on the path of recovery.



“Sovereign Health will provide comprehensive treatment to adults suffering with co-occurring mental health and addiction (or substance abuse) disorders,” said Dawn Clark, Clinical Director for Sovereign Health of Fort Myers. “What makes us unique is our strong focus on dual diagnosis and belief in a person’s ability to succeed. Sovereign Health’s Fort Myers location will tailor programs to an individual’s needs, and provide quality care in a serene, private, waterfront setting.”



Fort Myers has a rich history as the location of an abandoned federal fort in the mid 19th century, making it an ideal recovery retreat and home to tourist attractions such as Thomas Edison and Henry Ford’s winter estates. Within a couple hours driving distance from Florida’s southeast coast, the Fort Myers facility serves all of the South Florida area.



About Sovereign Health Group

Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive addiction, dual diagnosis and mental health treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for the family system as well. Sovereign Health’s treatment programs specialize in addressing the underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. They have multiple treatment locations in the United States and accept most private insurances.



If you would like to learn more about Sovereign Health’s new adult facility in Fort Myers, Florida, feel free to call their 24/7 admissions helpline today at 866-948-9688 or visit their website at www.sovfl.com.