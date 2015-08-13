Sovereign Health Included in Inc. 5000 Again

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2015 --Every year since 2008, Inc. Magazine has published a list of America's 5,000 fastest growing companies. For the second consecutive year, Sovereign Health of California has earned a spot on Inc.'s list. The 2015 rankings released today places the company in the top 23 percent of all the ranked companies. Sovereign has compiled an impressive three-year growth rate of 365 percent, but that pace has been dwarfed by this past year's growth rate of 539 percent. In all, the company added 440 jobs increasing its total workforce to 540.



The Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high quality behavioral health treatment services. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction/dual diagnosis treatment programs at its eight facilities in Arizona, California, Florida and Utah. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas.



According to Sovereign CEO, Tonmoy Sharma, M.D.: "Providing high quality behavioral health services to patients and their families is a passion. By expanding our operations we can make these services available to more families in more locations. In the process, we will also be bringing hundreds of jobs to these communities. We're energized by the challenge."



About Sovereign Health Group

Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive addiction, dual diagnosis and mental health treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. Sovereign Health has multiple treatment locations throughout the United States and accepts most private insurances.



To learn more about Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Jamie Deans, Senior Director of Strategic Development, at 866-686-0090 or visit http://www.sovhealth.com