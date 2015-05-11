Sovereign Health Introduces SovEvent Website for Behavioral Health Professionals

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2015 --Sovereign Health Group is known for providing cutting edge treatment to adults, adolescents and families struggling with addiction, dual diagnosis and mental health disorders. With treatment facilities in California, Arizona, Utah and Florida offering individual therapy, group sessions and a wide range of alternative therapies, Sovereign tailors each treatment plan to the individual to provide unparalleled care. Sovereign Health Group Webinars and Events represents a valuable new resource for a broad range of mental health and addiction professionals to acquire additional knowledge and expertise allowing them to better serve their clients across the full continuum of care utilized in the mental health field.



Sovereign Health Group Webinars and Events outlines a number of appointments such as continuing education (C.E.) events, webinars, luncheons and lectures to raise awareness and share treatment knowledge between expert clinicians. The wide range of events available will also benefit those who work in the field in a marketing or human resources capacity, furthering careers and building connections within the behavioral health industry.



According to Sovereign CEO, Tonmoy Sharma, "The behavioral healthcare field is currently experiencing a period of rapid growth and change. The drivers of this growth are society's ever increasing demands for evidence-based behavioral health treatment services and rapidly expanding body of knowledge being developed by researchers. A central part of Sovereign Health's mission is to share the knowledge we acquire with our colleagues. SovEvent was developed to do just that. We hope you find it useful."



Upcoming events highlighted by Sovereign Health Group Webinars and Events located on the website address http://www.sovevent.com include "The Mentality of the Fatherless Child," presented by Michael Oden, LMFT, on May 13th in San Clemente, Calif., which will delve into understanding the nature and impact of "unmet childhood needs." Another C.E. event offered is "Coming Out for Gay Teens: The Pain and the Process," presented by John Sovec, LMFT, on May 14th in Culver City, Calif., which will "explore the coming out process, definitions of sexuality and [enable attendees] to better assist their LGBT teen clients and their families." The webinar available through http://www.sovevent.com entitled, "Working Experientially with Couples in Recovery; The dance between the recovering addict and the co-dependent," presented by Beverly Berg, Ph.D., on May 20th, will empower attendees to "help the recovering couple move out of trauma, fear and mistrust to love and connection."



Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive addiction, dual diagnosis and mental health treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for the family system. Sovereign Health's treatment programs concentrate on addressing the underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. The company has multiple treatment locations in the United States and they accept most private insurances.



For more Sovereign Health Group event information, registration for their upcoming continuing education events in southern California or for scheduling inquiries, please visit www.sovevent.com. Additional upcoming industry events open for registration include "Using Motivational Interviewing with Adolescents," "NAATP Annual Addiction Treatment Leadership Conference" and "West Coast Symposium on Addictive Disorders." To learn more about Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Jamie Deans, Senior Director of Strategic Development, at 866-948-9688.