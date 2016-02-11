San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2016 --Sovereign Health of San Clemente will have a strong presence at the 21st annual Association of Batterers' Intervention Programs (ABIP) conference in Long Beach, CA. Serving as the co-sponsor, Sovereign Health will also exhibit at the ABIP event on Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5, 2016 at the Courtyard Marriott – Downtown Long Beach at 500 East First Street. In addition, Meghan Marcum, Psy.D, will deliver the featured presentation to attendees on Friday, March 4 from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. The presentation, entitled, "Examining Addiction in the United States," will explore the role of addiction in domestic violence in the United States. Also addressed will be the relationship between alcohol and violence and how we can inform treatment standards. The presentation will also review recent changes in policy to reduce the epidemic of drug-related overdoses.



"Addiction has become a sweeping epidemic in the United States and few families are spared from it," says Dr. Marcum. "Education and prevention are powerful tools along with evidenced-based treatment. I look forward to sharing the latest advancements in the fight against substance use disorders."



Sovereign Health provides evidence-based treatment services designed to help men and women, adolescents and the elderly to address their issues, identify and enhance their strengths and to discover new possibilities for health, hope, and happiness. Sovereign Health facilities are accredited by the Joint Commission and dually licensed to treat mental health disorders, substance abuse/dual diagnosis and cognitive remediation. Patients are treated and guided toward a path of personal recovery by highly-trained physicians and licensed clinicians who are grounded in neuroscience and utilize a broad range of proven therapies.



Dr. Marcum is an accredited speaker, as well as a practitioner and researcher. She has spoken at several academic and scientific conferences, including a presentation on chemical dependency with the San Diego Law Society and a medical presentation at the American Psychological Association Annual Conference. ABIP, established in 1989, is committed to addressing domestic violence and issues related to counseling, education, training, networking and legislative changes. ABIP focuses on the safety of those who have been battered, on the responsibility of the batterer, and on the need to change controlling and abusive attitudes and behavioral choices.



The Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its nine facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Utah, and Texas. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California and Texas. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



