Sovereign Health Launches Part Two of the Groundbreaking NIMBY Series

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2016 --Sovereign Health, a leading national provider of behavioral health treatment services, announces the launch of the second installment of the groundbreaking editorial series, "Not in my Backyard," or "NIMBY." NIMBY is the acronym of the phrase that is currently applied to the protest movement driven by residents of towns and cities across the United States. Part two of the editorial, "The endemic problems of mental illness and substance abuse in San Clemente," sheds light on the concerns of San Clemente citizens in having addiction and mental health treatment facilities located within their communities and the false assumptions that the presence of these facilities pose a safety risk to residents. As noted in the article, an examination of the local crime reported by law enforcement in San Clemente revealed that the average total crimes were lower in 2013-2015 than the average crimes reported in 2010-2012 — and this was true for every crime category.
In the inaugural piece in Sovereign's NIMBY series, "Communities resist mental health and alcohol and drug treatment facilities," readers were provided with an analysis of the substance abuse and crime problems that currently exist in San Clemente. As noted in the article, NIMBY resistance is fueled by residents' unjustified fears that allowing these types of businesses to operate in their communities will reduce property values and bring in more drugs and crime to their neighborhoods. Using publicly available law enforcement agency statistics, the series documents, that in fact, residents' fears are almost completely unjustified. For the time period of 2009 to 2014, the vast majority of crime rates have actually gone down in San Clemente. See also: Appendix: Tables and graphs of crimes in San Clemente from 2009 to 2015.
This second article in the NIMBY series takes a deeper look at the most critical issues, including:
- The effect of substance abuse and mental health problems in San Clemente
- The misuse of alcohol and drugs as a major problem among San Clemente youth
- Consequences of adolescent substance abuse
- San Clemente's need for substance abuse and mental health treatment
- The need for treatment is greater than the available services
- Addiction treatment improves San Clemente residents' quality of life
One of the key takeaways from Sovereign Health's NIMBY series is that researchers have documented the importance of providing evidence-based treatments to people with mental illnesses and substance use disorders (SUDs), not only to improve their quality of life, but also to lessen the social and economic burden of these conditions on society as a whole. Although many people agree that individuals with mental health, addiction and co-occurring issues benefit considerably from receiving treatment, local governments and residents often adopt the "NIMBY" mentality when it comes to having such facilities located in their communities.
Look for the third installment of the NIMBY series, "How do violent crimes affect communities?" to launch on Wednesday, Aug. 31. To follow Sovereign's breakthrough NIMBY series, follow the story on Facebook, Twitter, Google+, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube with #NotinMyBackyard, #NIMBY, #SanClemente, #Crime and #Sovtalk.
Sovereign Health's NIMBY series provides an in-depth analysis of the complex range of community concerns, state regulations, and state and federal laws that need to be taken into account by anyone looking to have an accurate and fair-minded understanding of the current NIMBY movement. The vast majority of press coverage to date has only focused on the fears of local residents and has failed to address the complexities of state regulations, state and federal laws and the contributions of Sovereign Health and other responsible behavioral health treatment providers and advocates who are fighting to provide treatment for people with physical and mental disabilities.
Sovereign Health's treatment facilities are licensed to provide both addiction/dual diagnosis treatment and mental health treatment, such as trauma, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Sovereign also offers treatment for patients who have chronic pain, eating disorders and cognitive deficits. Sovereign provides patients with advanced diagnostic assessment processes and utilizes cutting-edge technology led by strong medical and clinical professionals. The organization treats adolescents and adults and is also proud to serve active United States military personnel and returning war veterans.
