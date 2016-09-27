Sovereign Health Launches Second Installment of 'Beyond NIMBY' Editorial Series

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2016 --Sovereign Health, a leading national provider of behavioral health treatment services, announces the second installment of its newly-launched editorial series, “Beyond NIMBY.” NIMBY is the acronym of the phrase “Not in My Backyard” and represents the strong opposition by residents to having group homes, sober living homes and facilities that provide treatment and other supportive services to people who have disabilities located within their neighborhoods. “Beyond NIMBY” is Sovereign’s second series on the Not in My Backyard phenomenon. The second article in the “Beyond NIMBY” editorial series, “Escalating volatile NIMBY behavior in South Orange County,” explores Congressman Darrell Issa’s (R-Calif.) sober living homes bill that was introduced on Sept. 20, called the Safe Recovery and Community Empowerment Act (H.R. 6070). This new article will also address the increasing “mob mentality” and escalating volatile NIMBY-related behaviors of South Orange County, California residents and the local media attention regarding the war against treatment facilities, recovery homes and group homes, including sober living homes in South Orange County.



The first installment of the “Beyond NIMBY” editorial series, “Southern California communities come together to discuss where we go from here,” opened with a community discussion on sober living homes at a recent San Clemente Community Center town hall meeting, hosted by Congressman Issa on Sept. 1, which addressed a number of issues regarding sober living homes and residential treatment facilities in Orange County, California. Joined by a panel of politicians, lawyers, community leaders and residential treatment and sober living operators, Congressman Issa discussed the complicated issues concerning the need for addiction treatment services in communities and addressed the major concerns of residents about sober living homes and residential treatment facilities in Southern California.



Some of the key issues regarding sober living homes, recovery residences and residential treatment facilities that were addressed in San Clemente’s community discussion will also be examined in the “Beyond NIMBY” series, including:



- San Clemente’s town hall meeting on sober living homes and the consequences of making changes to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Fair Housing Act (FHA)



- The major differences between sober living homes and residential treatment facilities, levels of care and licensure requirements



- The role both nonprofits and for-profits in providing substance abuse treatment services to communities



- An update of crime statistics in San Clemente, California



- How to bridge the gap between communities and treatment providers so that both may work together for the good of everyone affected by substance abuse



The launch of Sovereign’s five-part groundbreaking, inaugural NIMBY series released in August sparked an outpouring of discussion by residents in Southern California and throughout the country as it shined a light on the most critical issues of the NIMBY movement.



As part of the local community, Sovereign Health cares about the issues related to sober living homes and residential treatment centers, and the concerns of local residents about what goes on in their communities. To follow Sovereign’s Beyond NIMBY series, follow the story on Facebook, Twitter, Google+, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube with #NotinMyBackyard, #NIMBY, #SanClemente, #Crimes and #Sovtalk.



