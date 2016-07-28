Sovereign Health Names Gowtham Karupothula as the Financial Data Analytics Manager

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2016 --Sovereign Health has named Gowtham Karupothula as the new Financial Data Analytics Manager. Mr. Karupothula, an action-driven leader in forecasting and statistical analysis, commenced his tenure with Sovereign Health on Monday, July 11, 2016. Reporting to Kevin Gallagher, Sovereign Health's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Karupothula will design, assess, recommend and implement predictive analytics and decision support tools and systems.



"We're thrilled with the addition of Gowtham Karupothula as the Financial Data Analytics Manager," says Mr. Gallagher. "Our goal in the Finance department is to bring the best and brightest to the team, to help take Sovereign Health to the next level and continue to provide the highest quality of care to patients in need."



As the Financial Data Analytics Manager, Mr. Karupothula will also develop and publish reports that define the emerging needs of Sovereign Health, including process improvement initiatives, financial and clinical informatics and business intelligence. In addition, he will create complex financial models to evaluate cash flow and develop an annual operating plan for assigned functions and business units. Mr. Karupothula, who earned his B.S.C. degree in Computers with 1st Division, previously served as the Senior Business & Data Mining Specialist at the Techno Brain Group.



About Sovereign Health

Sovereign Health's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its facilities.



For more information, visit www.sovhealth.com.



Media Contact:

Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager: 866-948-9688