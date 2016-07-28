Sovereign Health Names Naveen Asthanyia as Budget Manager

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2016 --Sovereign Health has named Naveen Asthanyia as the new Budget Manager. Mr. Asthanyia, a forward-thinking professional specializing in forecasting and financial reporting, commenced his tenure with Sovereign Health on Monday, July 11, 2016. Reporting to Kevin Gallagher, Sovereign Health's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Asthanyia will work with all of Sovereign Health's department managers to assess each group's expenses, production and revenue contributions.



"As we grow our Finance department, it's critical that we build a team of professionals who are able to manage a multifaceted set of financial initiatives," said Mr. Gallagher. "I'm pleased with the addition of Naveen Asthanyia to our team."



As the Budget Manager, Mr. Asthanyia will manage the coordination, development and preparation of the annual operating plan for Sovereign Health's facilities; analyze financial information and project income expenditures; and project the fiscal impact of impending legislation. Mr. Asthanyia received his Masters of Finance and Control degree from the University of Delhi. Prior to joining Sovereign Health, Mr. Asthanyia served as the Assistant Manager at Genpact India and as a Business Analyst at Accretive Health.



About Sovereign Health

Sovereign Health's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its facilities.



For more information, visit www.sovhealth.com.



Media Contact:

Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager: 866-948-9688