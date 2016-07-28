Sovereign Health Names Sanjay Mangal as Budget Manager

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2016 --Sovereign Health has named Sanjay Mangal as the new Budget Manager. Mr. Mangal, a finance professional with an impressive track record of accurately analyzing and providing financial decisions in a fast-paced business environment, commenced his tenure with Sovereign Health on Monday, July 11, 2016. Reporting to Kevin Gallagher, Sovereign Health's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Mangal will work with Sovereign Health's various department managers to assess each group's production, expenses and revenue contributions.



"I'm pleased with the addition of Sanjay Mangal to our team," said Mr. Gallagher. "As Sovereign Health continues to grow throughout the United States, it's imperative that our Finance department builds a team of professionals who can help take our organization to the next level."



As the Budget Manager, Mr. Mangal will manage the coordination, development and preparation of the annual operating plan for Sovereign Health's facilities; analyze financial information and project income expenditures; and project the fiscal impact of impending legislation. Mr. Mangal received his P.G. diploma in Business Administration – Finance from YMCA, New Delhi in 2000. Prior to joining Sovereign Health, Mr. Mangal served as the Manager of Financial Analysis at MS Technologies.



About Sovereign Health

Sovereign Health's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its facilities.



For more information, visit www.sovhealth.com.



Media Contact:

Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager: 866-948-9688