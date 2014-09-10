Sovereign Health Now Offering C.E. Credits for Nurses

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2014 --Keeping in line with Sovereign Health Group’s commitment to staying informed on the latest treatment options, our continuing education program, Sovereign Institute, now provides its webinars and networking events to both registered and licensed vocational nurses. Sovereign Institute offers one-hour educational courses on various mental and behavioral health topics, presented by professionals from both our own and other treatment locations.



Our C.E. program is certified through the Board of Behavioral Sciences, offering networking luncheon events each week and monthly seminars on topics such as life coaching, intervention, family therapy, EFT techniques, functional medicine, yoga, equine therapy and dual-diagnosis. Networking lunches scheduled for this week include Susan Quinn’s presentation, "Somatic Therapy Techniques to Help Relieve Anxiety and the Effects of Trauma" as well as Susan D. Writer’s lecture, "Working with Transgender Individuals: Developing Cultural Competency." Our free monthly webinar next week will feature Gloria Arenson’s presentation, "Emotional Freedom Technique," educating attendees on the theoretical foundation and practice of EFT, a technique used for healing of the mind and body.



“EFT treats emotional problems stored in the body,” said Gloria Arenson, MFT. “Gentle tapping on acupressure points eliminates stress, anger, fear, trauma, cravings and more. Transform damaging beliefs and behaviors rapidly as EFT desensitizes negative emotions. Adults and children can learn this simple self-help process with ease to treat common problems such as stage fright, test anxiety, nightmares and sports performance.”



Sovereign Institute maintains an online database of all our networking presentations and webinars, providing regular access to a wealth of interdisciplinary knowledge and therapeutic techniques. Our program is licensed by the California Board of Registered Nursing (provider number CEP16424), allowing C.E. units to be earned by those licensed in California as well as out of state via transferring.



