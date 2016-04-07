Sovereign Health of Chandler Announces New Phase of Trauma Program

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2016 --Sovereign Health of Chandler is pleased to present Serenity House, a new component of our trauma program designed to facilitate patients' transition to recovery. Serenity House provides new patients with an emotional soft landing as they take their first steps toward healing. While in Serenity House, patients learn self-calming techniques and undergo comprehensive diagnostic assessments in a soothing and intimate community. Following the Serenity House phase of treatment, patients are then better prepared to enter the next phase of treatment in Sovereign Health of Chandler's trauma program.



"Serenity House gives patients the chance to heal in a nurturing environment," says Kelly Vickrey, MA, LISAC, Program Director at Sovereign Health of Chandler. "Our patients come to us wounded and their lives are out of control. After completing treatment our patients tell us, 'I got my smile back.' That's the reason we're here: to provide our patients with the treatment they need and give them not only their smiles, but their lives, back."



Sovereign Health of Chandler is unique in that it provides comprehensive care for dual diagnosis and mental health patients in a women-only setting – a fact that sets it apart from the majority of trauma treatment centers that treat both men and women. The trauma program offers patients customized treatment plans, encompassing Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), neurofeedback and individual and group sessions. Patients will also participate in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), a psychotherapy treatment designed to alleviate the distress associated with traumatic memories. In addition, the trauma program offers residential treatment, partial hospitalization and an intensive outpatient program, as well as a variety of counseling services, including trauma-focused therapy, family therapy, mindfulness and meditation, and trauma-informed substance abuse treatment.



About the Sovereign Health Group

Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its nine facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Utah, and Texas. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California and Texas. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



To learn more about the Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager, at 866-948-9688 or visit http://www.sovhealth.com