Sovereign Health of Chandler to Launch New Networking Luncheons

Chandler, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2016 --Sovereign Health of Chandler will soon launch networking luncheons for the Chandler community. These continuing education (C.E.) events will take place on the third Wednesday of each month, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The first C.E. event will be held on May 19, 2016 at 5520 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, Arizona 85226. During the event, guests will be treated to tours of the facility. The May luncheon will include a special presentation entitled, "Safety and Stabilization: The Core of Trauma Informed Care", by Susanne Drury, Ph.D, Clinical Psychologist for Sovereign Health of Chandler. To RSVP or for questions, please contact Ashton Kelly at 949-324-1732.



"Our team is looking forward to re-introducing continuing education events at our facility," says Dr. Drury. "This is an excellent opportunity to educate area professionals on topics related to behavioral health, trauma, and substance abuse; the luncheons will also welcome individuals into Sovereign to get a better understanding of the treatments and programs we are providing for women."



Dr. Drury has been practicing for over 20 years, and is also a Certified Trauma Specialist. She utilizes a number of methods when treating her patients, including Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) and Traumatic Incident Reduction. This presentation will focus on the importance of safety and stabilization in trauma informed care, self-soothing skills, and integration of trauma patients into treatment programs.



These events are approved for one contact hour by the California Board of Registered Nursing and meet the qualifications for one C.E. credit, per the California Board of Behavioral Sciences (BBS) and the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (NAADAC).



