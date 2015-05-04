Sovereign Health of Florida Receives Mental Health License

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2015 --Sovereign Health's Florida facility has come a long way from its humble beginnings in 2014. Previously, the Fort Myers center catered to addiction and dual diagnosis through the use of biofeedback and other cognitive testing, as well as comprehensive brain wellness training and other holistic alternatives. Now, Sovereign is happy to announce that the location has recently received its mental health license. Due to this new development, Fort Myers will begin accepting new admissions for its mental health treatment program immediately.



Sovereign Health of Florida first debuted its opening in November of 2014. Since then, the facility has attracted people in need of treatment from all across the country to the scenic Cape Coral coast on the Gulf of Mexico. Sovereign Health of Florida's range of services began with detailed assessments, comprehensive therapies and a list of continuing care options that primarily targeted the existence of addiction and co-occurring conditions through a proven dual diagnosis methodology. From its evidence-based cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and psychoeducational support groups to its various expressive art therapies, Sovereign Health has cemented its role in quality and efficient addiction treatment and mental health care. Starting June 1st, the facility also plans to begin more experiential programs, such as equine therapy and fishing.



Now with Fort Myers' new and approved certification, the treatment center will be able to make overall mental health and wellness treatment its primary focus, while still maintaining its attentive care for those suffering from addiction.



"Our new mental health license will allow us at Fort Myers to better serve our patients and the community for those individuals whose diagnoses are primary mental health and secondary substance abuse," said Fort Myers Program Director Jennifer Feriola, who played a critical role in developing the new program and has been a part of the facility since its establishment.



"As the only original staff member at Fort Myers, I have been privileged to be a part of the growth process, watching it develop for the staff and residents, while cultivating relationships within the Sovereign blanket and of course, within our community here," Feriola added.



Sovereign also welcomes Jim Condon, MSW, LCSW, BCD, as the center's new Clinical Director, who aims to ensure the most innovative practices are employed by the company's team of mental health professionals.



About Sovereign Health Group

Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive addiction, dual diagnosis and mental health treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for the family system. Sovereign Health's treatment programs concentrate on addressing the underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. The company has multiple treatment locations in the United States in addition to Florida and they accept most private insurances.



If you would like to learn more about Sovereign Health's new mental health program in Fort Myers, Florida, feel free to call their 24/7 admissions helpline at 866-948-9688 or visit their website at http://www.sovfl.com