Sovereign Health of Fort Myers Sponsors Food for Thought Luncheon

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2016 --Sovereign Health of Fort Myers hosted a Food for Thought Luncheon, "Doing Business with the Government: Are You Getting Your Fair Share?", on June 2, 2016. In conjunction with the Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce, SCORE nonprofit organization, and Florida Gulf Coast University, the luncheon offered over 40 local business owners the opportunity to better understand how they can work with local, state and federal governments to enhance their establishment within the community. These luncheons, which began in February, are an excellent networking opportunity for local business people who want to have a stronger presence within the area. Keith Vautherot, Marketing Coordinator with Sovereign Health of Fort Myers, gave a presentation about the behavioral health and addiction treatment services that Sovereign provides to the community.



"We were so pleased to have the opportunity to be a part of this luncheon," said Jennifer Feriola, Program Director for Sovereign Health of Fort Myers. "As Sovereign strives to provide the best care for our patients, we recognize that these very patients are relatives and friends. Residents of Sovereign are given an opportunity to work on their various issues and develop subsequent healthy coping skills to return to their homes, jobs and lives. We are honored to have the opportunity to help our community and those who struggle with addiction and mental illness."



Sovereign Health of Fort Myers has a strong commitment to its behavioral health patients, and to the surrounding area it serves. Sovereign Health is active in the Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce. In addition to the Food for Thought luncheon, Sovereign Health of Fort Myers will participate in the upcoming Freedom 5K run, which will take place on July 4 and will benefit America's Veterans Foundation and the Special Operations Communicators Association.



About The Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting-edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its nine facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Texas and Utah. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California and Texas. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois. Sovereign Health Group offers high-quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



