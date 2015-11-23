Sovereign Health of Fort Myers to Hold Open House and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2015 --Sovereign Health of Fort Myers will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house to commemorate the facility's first year of operations and to celebrate the recent accreditation and certification by the Joint Commission. Sovereign Health of Fort Myers offers a comprehensive treatment program for addiction and mental health disorders. The facility's dual diagnosis emphasis identifies the co-occurring condition that contributes to the disorder, addressing the underlying problem and reducing the risk of relapse.



"We offer the highest quality of comprehensive mental health, substance abuse and dual diagnosis treatment for adults in Southwest Florida," says Jennifer Feriola, MA, Program Director for Sovereign Health of Fort Myers. "Our employees and clinical staff share a commitment to provide our patients with cutting-edge and innovative treatment modalities. I'm pleased to be part of such a dynamic team and to help build a continuum of care with both our inpatient treatment and our outpatient treatment plans."



The open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Thursday, December 3, 2015, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at 3331 East Riverside Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33916. Light refreshments will be provided. Contact Juliana Metzner at 949-324-0343 for more information or to RSVP for this event.



About the Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its eight facilities in Arizona, California, Florida and Utah. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



To learn more about Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager, at 866-948-9688 or visit www.sovfl.com.