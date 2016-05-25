Sovereign Health of Los Angeles to Launch Rock to Recovery Program

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2016 --Sovereign Health of Los Angeles is set to launch an innovative program at its facility. Rock to Recovery, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Huntington Beach, California, has partnered with Sovereign Health to offer patients a creative way to express their emotions through music. Founded in 2012, Rock to Recovery patients write and record songs with the organization's staff of professional musicians. The Rock to Recovery program is scheduled to open at Sovereign Health of Los Angeles in June 2016.



"For many people, creating music is a way of connecting with deeply held feelings that otherwise are difficult to face," says Anthony Mele, Psy.D., Sovereign Health Group's Chief Clinical Officer. "Our Rock to Recovery program provides a safe and supportive way for individuals in recovery to access and express feelings that otherwise remain hidden." Adds Gregory Young, L.M.F.T., Sovereign Health's Senior Director of Clinical Innovation, "Music is a universal language that crosses cultural boundaries and beliefs. We are very excited about the Rock to Recovery program and the alternative cathartic method it provides to help our patients heal."



While undergoing treatment at Sovereign Health of Los Angeles, patients in the Rock to Recovery program will learn how to manage their stress through music, find new ways to express their feelings and learn techniques that serve to enhance memory function. Rock to Recovery is currently offered to patients at Sovereign Health's San Clemente, Ranch San Diego and Palm Desert facilities.



Rock to Recovery's founder, Wesley Geer, is excited about this new collaboration with Sovereign Health. "Our staff of professional musicians have all overcome issues with addiction. We're fortunate to be able to help those within our program turn tears into laughter and hopelessness into faith. We're extremely excited to join forces with the tremendous program at Sovereign Health."



Wesley Geer has been a professional musician as a guitarist, songwriter and producer for over 20 years. For more information on Wesley Geer and Rock to Recovery, click HERE.



About The Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting-edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its nine facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Texas and Utah. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.



