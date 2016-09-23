Sovereign Health of Palm Desert Opens Brand New Restaurant

Palm Desert, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2016 --Sovereign Health, a leading national provider of behavioral health treatment services, has announced the opening of a new restaurant near its Palm Desert facility. The restaurant, named Sovereign, opened on Aug. 22, 2016, and is located on 69-640 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage, California, 92270. Sovereign Restaurant will feature American, Italian, Mexican and Asian cuisines by Head Chef, Paul Faulkner. The restaurant was conceived by Dr. Tonmoy Sharma, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sovereign Health, after recognizing the need for an elevated dining experience for patients and Sovereign staff. Sovereign Restaurant will also be used to serve as a place to host weekend activities, including karaoke, billiards, dances, talent shows, continuing education events and Intensive Family Program events.



"Our CEO, Dr. Tonmoy Sharma, had the brilliant idea for Sovereign Health to open a restaurant to serve our patients and staff in a safe, healing environment," says Leonard Kienzle, Operations Manager for Sovereign Health of Palm Desert. "All these months later, I'm proud to see that vision become a reality."



The 300-plus seat restaurant is open for lunch and dinner with a salad bar as well as a fresh juice bar. Nestled in the rocky hills of Rancho Mirage, the open beams and high ceilings give the restaurant a country ambiance.



"Having the chance to be a part of this opportunity with Sovereign Health has been an exciting and growing experience," says Head Chef Paul Faulkner. "This being the first restaurant for Sovereign will be a unique and rewarding experience for both the patients and staff. The menu at Sovereign Restaurant will be very healthy and favorable to the palate. I'm excited to present the diners with such a wide variety of choices."



Faulkner went to culinary arts school in Indianapolis, Indiana, and has over 30 years of experience in the food industry. From working in the kitchen to the front of the house, he decided to take his knowledge to the health care field and become a dietary manager. Over three years ago, Faulkner moved to the Palm Desert region; now he is the Head Chef and manages Sovereign Health's first restaurant.



Located at the base of the San Jacinto Mountains, Sovereign Health of Palm Desert provides an idyllic environment conducive to mental health, addiction and dual diagnosis treatment. In addition to Sovereign's evidence-based approach to treatment utilizing licensed therapists applying a broad range of treatment modalities, including cognitive behavioral therapy, Sovereign Health of Palm Desert offers the Personal Recovery Integrating Men's Experiences (P.R.I.M.E.) program – a program focusing on the psychosocial, spiritual and physical health issues facing mature men over the age of 40 who also struggle with addiction and mental health disorders. In addition, patients will have the option to participate in yoga classes, hiking, equine therapy and bowling, and a 24/7 crisis intervention is always available.



About Sovereign Health

Sovereign Health's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members. Sovereign's treatment facilities are licensed to provide both addiction/dual diagnosis treatment and mental health treatment for conditions such as trauma, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Sovereign also offers treatment for patients who have chronic pain, eating disorders and cognitive deficits. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its facilities.



