San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2015 --Sovereign Health of Palm Desert was awarded a Certificate of Recognition from California's State Senate. This esteemed recognition is in honor of Sovereign Health Palm Desert's grand opening and the ribbon cutting event that took place on October 20, 2015. Signed by California State Senator Jeff Stone of the 28th District, the Certificate of Recognition acknowledges the investment Sovereign Health has made in the Palm Desert community.



"We're pleased to receive this Certificate of Recognition from the State Senate, honoring the opening of the new Sovereign Health of Palm Desert treatment facility. Our clinical team will provide unparalleled behavioral health and substance abuse treatment to patients from Palm Desert, surrounding communities and from across the country," says Tonmoy Sharma, CEO of the Sovereign Health Group. "In addition, with the opening of this facility, we've also created many new jobs for the benefit of the Palm Desert community. We look forward to our continued mutually beneficial relationship with Palm Desert."



The recent ribbon cutting took place onsite at Sovereign Health of Palm Desert, drawing a large crowd of government officials, the Palm Desert Chamber of Commerce, and mental health and addiction advocates. Attendees expressed gratitude about Sovereign Health joining their community. Located at the base of the San Jacinto Mountains, the treatment center provides an idyllic environment conducive to mental health, addiction and dual diagnosis treatment. In addition to Sovereign's evidence-based approach to treatment utilizing licensed therapists applying a broad range of treatment modalities, including cognitive behavioral therapy, Sovereign Health Palm Desert will also provide 24/7 crisis intervention. In addition, clients will have the option to participate in yoga classes, hiking, equine therapy, bowling and more.



About Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its eight facilities in Arizona, California, Florida and Utah. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



To learn more about Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager, at 866-948-9688 or visit www.sovcal.com.