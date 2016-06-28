Sovereign Health of Palm Desert to Launch New P.R.I.M.E. Program

Palm Desert, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2016 --Sovereign Health will soon open its doors to a new program at its Palm Desert facility. The Personal Recovery Integrating Men's Experiences (P.R.I.M.E.) program is being developed to provide a supportive and safe recovery environment designed to meet the specific issues facing men over the age of 40. The P.R.I.M.E program, which provides treatment for behavioral health and addiction disorders, creates a healing community that fosters recovery and promotes the transition to a sober lifestyle.



Sovereign Health of Palm Desert's Helen Kienzle, Ph.D., Program Director, and Mary Berst, Ph.D., Associate Program Director, developed this program for the Palm Desert community. "Dr. Berst and I are grateful to have been a part of the development and implementation of the P.R.I.M.E program," says Dr. Kienzle. "We both understand the value and need of serving such an important, experienced demographic and we look forward to helping this population lead recovered lives."



Anthony J. Mele, Psy.D., Sovereign Health's Chief Clinical Officer adds: "Our holistic P.R.I.M.E. program focuses on the psycho-social, spiritual, and physical health issues facing mature men in the prime of their lives. P.R.I.M.E. focuses on establishing new sober and supportive relationships, mending broken relationships, creating new employment opportunities and managing medical conditions. Our wellness approach promotes personal responsibility, accountability and a sustained healthy lifestyle."



The P.R.I.M.E. program offers patients individualized treatment plans and includes all levels of care, from detox through intensive outpatient treatments. The program incorporates a life-span treatment approach that is sensitive to the issues facing men in their 40s, 50s and 60s. Sovereign Health's goal is to help older men develop tools for a sustained recovery.



Dr. Mele is a licensed psychologist with 25 years of clinical and executive leadership experience in behavioral health care. His comprehensive clinical expertise includes the assessment and treatment of co-occurring mental health and addiction disorders in adolescents and adults, the use of telehealth to manage chronic medical conditions, and the development of non-pharmacologic interventions for individuals with cognitive impairment.



About Sovereign Health

Sovereign Health's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its facilities. For more information, visit www.sovhealth.com.



