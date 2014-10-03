Sovereign Health of Palm Springs Launches Mental Health Program

Palm Springs, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2014 --Mental health is a major factor in many drug abuse cases, with half of those suffering from a severe mental illness while also developing a substance dependency at some point in their lives. Despite various mental health clinics and rehab centers in the Coachella Valley area, none are as committed to the integration of mental and behavioral health treatment as Sovereign Health. Keeping in line with their philosophy, The Sovereign Way, their Palm Springs treatment center is pleased to inaugurate its Mental Health Program, providing dual diagnosis treatment for the mental health issues that often underlie addiction.



Located in a quiet, relaxing area at the base of the San Jacinto Mountains, their Palm Springs Mental Health Program offers inpatient rehabilitative services for co-occurring disorders, ensuring that each case is treated holistically, allowing for the highest possible chance of a lasting recovery. With cutting edge approaches to addiction treatment such as pharmacogenetic testing, Sovereign is able to quickly and efficiently restore cognitive health, allowing their Mental Health Program to provide the most accurate and effective treatment of the mental disorders that are causing or being exacerbated by addiction.



“While in school, I became interested in psychology and went on to graduate school, earning two master degrees in psychology. My overall experience includes working with clients that have had bipolar disorder, individuals on the autism spectrum, substance abuse issues, ADHD, conduct disorder, oppositional defiant disorder, OCD, depression, anxiety and PTSD,” said Sharon Zarres, Clinical Director of Sovereign Health of Palm Springs.



In addition to providing medications and dosages on a previously unprecedented level of accuracy, made possible by their new PGT testing, Sovereign Health of Palm Springs employs a host of approaches to psychotherapy, ranging from individual therapies such as cognitive-behavioral therapy to group and family models like mindfulness-based CBT, process groups and family therapy. Staying in line with their emphasis on a holistic approach to treatment, they also offer yoga as well as narrative, art and music therapy, encouraging our patients to develop not just the mental and physical aspects, but the spiritual component necessary to achieve and maintain sobriety.



About Sovereign Health of California

