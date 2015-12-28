Sovereign Health of Pompano Beach to Hold Open House

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2015 --Sovereign Health of Pompano Beach will host an open house event to commemorate the launch of the company's new treatment facility. The ceremony will take place on Thursday, January 14, 2016, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at 555 South Andrews Ave., Pompano Beach, FL 33069. Light refreshments and a tour of the facility will be provided. Contact Carli Perlman at 855-976-1898 for more information or to RSVP for this event.



"We want to provide the most effective mental health and substance abuse treatment for adults in South Florida," says Brad Paley, LCSW, Clinical Director for Sovereign Health of Pompano Beach. "We offer a wide array of individualized, evidence-based clinical services from experienced and caring professionals in the field. Our facility consists of a full spectrum of services, providing clients and families with exceptional care and treatment to help them regain control over their lives."



Sovereign Health of Pompano Beach offers a comprehensive treatment program for mental health and substance abuse. The dual diagnosis emphasis identifies the co-occurring condition that contributes to the disorder. The Pompano Beach facility provides patients with group therapy, meditation training and experiential treatment, such as equine, art and yoga therapies.



About the Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its eight facilities in Arizona, California, Florida and Utah. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



To learn more about Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Wendy Allen, Media Relations Coordinator, at 866-948-9688 or visit www.sovfl.com.